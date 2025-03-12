Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 saw Matt Murdock back defending clients as he took on the job of handling White Tiger's case. The vigilante had been framed for killing a cop after he tried to stop a pair of corrupt officers attacking someone.

At one point during the case, Matt reveals that Hector Ayala – the man he's defending – is actually White Tiger. Then he goes through all of the Hell's Kitchen officers who have praised him over the years. Reading out file names, he says: "More police reports," and he lists off, "Officer Reyes, Officer Wong, Officer Morales, Officer Grant."

Now, if you think one of those sounds familiar, you're not alone. Marvel fans have been wondering if the mention of Officer Morales is a nod to Miles Morales' police officer father. The Marvel Updates account on Twitter wrote: "Officer Morales, Miles Morales' dad, is mentioned in Episode 3 of #DaredevilBornAgain."

Replying, fans have already been theorising what it may mean. "That mention of Officer Morales feels like a huge hint at the future. It’s not just a casual reference – it's a subtle way of tying Miles Morales to this universe," wrote one. "It makes you wonder if they’re slowly setting up for him to show up down the line. Could be a cool connection to Spider-Man!" Meanwhile, a second added: "Nice Easter egg! Love the tie-ins to Miles' world!"

However, it seems like this theory might have already been debunked due to a key detail. As one fan pointed out, Morales is actually Miles' mother's last name, not his father's. "Nah, his last name is Davis. Miles took his mother's last name," they explained, confirming that his dad is actually Officer Davis, not Officer Morales.

Fans may have been getting ahead of themselves because Spider-Man already had a name drop in Daredevil: Born Again. Back in episode 1, Wilson Fisk references "a man who dresses in a spider outfit." Given that one of Daredevil's only other appearances in the MCU was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it feels like there is plenty of connective tissue between the universes too.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daredevil: Born Again is airing weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.