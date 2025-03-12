Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory

News
By published

Marvel fans are debating the potential Easter egg

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 saw Matt Murdock back defending clients as he took on the job of handling White Tiger's case. The vigilante had been framed for killing a cop after he tried to stop a pair of corrupt officers attacking someone.

At one point during the case, Matt reveals that Hector Ayala – the man he's defending – is actually White Tiger. Then he goes through all of the Hell's Kitchen officers who have praised him over the years. Reading out file names, he says: "More police reports," and he lists off, "Officer Reyes, Officer Wong, Officer Morales, Officer Grant."

Now, if you think one of those sounds familiar, you're not alone. Marvel fans have been wondering if the mention of Officer Morales is a nod to Miles Morales' police officer father. The Marvel Updates account on Twitter wrote: "Officer Morales, Miles Morales' dad, is mentioned in Episode 3 of #DaredevilBornAgain."

Replying, fans have already been theorising what it may mean. "That mention of Officer Morales feels like a huge hint at the future. It’s not just a casual reference – it's a subtle way of tying Miles Morales to this universe," wrote one. "It makes you wonder if they’re slowly setting up for him to show up down the line. Could be a cool connection to Spider-Man!" Meanwhile, a second added: "Nice Easter egg! Love the tie-ins to Miles' world!"

However, it seems like this theory might have already been debunked due to a key detail. As one fan pointed out, Morales is actually Miles' mother's last name, not his father's. "Nah, his last name is Davis. Miles took his mother's last name," they explained, confirming that his dad is actually Officer Davis, not Officer Morales.

Fans may have been getting ahead of themselves because Spider-Man already had a name drop in Daredevil: Born Again. Back in episode 1, Wilson Fisk references "a man who dresses in a spider outfit." Given that one of Daredevil's only other appearances in the MCU was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it feels like there is plenty of connective tissue between the universes too.

Daredevil: Born Again is airing weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

See more TV Shows News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
Daredevil: Born Again
Who killed [SPOILER] in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Daredevil looking mean and moody.
Daredevil: Born Again: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again - The comic history of the White Tiger, the MCU's newest vigilante
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
Daredevil: Born Again
Who killed [SPOILER] in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?
Latest in News
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
The titular Bayonetta in Bayonetta 2
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya is still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom at new studio Clovers: "I have always made decisions based on his teachings"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
More about marvel tv shows
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
John Wick 4

John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
See more latest
Most Popular
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
The titular Bayonetta in Bayonetta 2
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya is still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom at new studio Clovers: "I have always made decisions based on his teachings"
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
The creator of upcoming life sim Inzoi says he was "recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale"
Rise of the Ronin
A year after its PS5 launch, Rise of the Ronin debuts on PC to "Mixed" reviews and performance complaints: "Stuttering on a 4090 is just... no"
Vergil in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
New Devil May Cry trailer reveals surprise twist for Netflix show and gives Dante a nu metal soundtrack
Rise of the Ronin&#039;s photo mode offers some wonderful shots
On the heels of Rise of the Ronin's PC launch, its director says there's a "significant" amount of Japanese Switch gamers: "I am closely watching how this will change with the release of Switch 2"