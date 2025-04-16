The finale of Daredevil: Born Again just featured a Netflix series namedrop 7 years in the making

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 9.

So much action happened in the Daredevil: Born Again season finale that you'd be forgiven for missing a small detail calling back to the Netflix show.

In the opening flashback, Vanessa meets with Bullseye to help him get released, as a part of her big plan to hire him to kill Foggy one year prior. "The whole FBI corruption scandal, Agent Nadeem, all that," she tells him. "It's why my husband was acquitted. It's only fair, it should benefit you too."

Now if that name sounds familiar, there's a reason. Agent Nadeem was a key part of Netflix's Daredevil, known as Agent Rahul 'Ray' Nadeem, he was an FBI agent who ended up working for Wilson Fisk. In season 3, he supplied Kingpin with damning evidence on other crime syndicates after being manipulated to try and provide for his family.

However, he did have some redemption after he discovered Fisk's links to Benjamin Poindexter and he joined forces with Matt Murdock and his team to testify in court. While it failed, he recorded an online confession before he was murdered by Bullseye.

After Vanessa's revelation at the beginning of episode 9, we now know that his corruption was one of the main reasons that Fisk was able to be released. This helps fill in some of the gaps between the Netflix show and the Disney Plus continuation, and fans are happy to finally have an update on the character all these years later.

"Agent Nadeem mentioned … instant 10/10," one viewer wrote on Reddit as another added: "Ray was a good man. It's been years, but RIP." A third pointed out: "We also finally got a reason why Fisk hasn’t been in jail this whole time," as another commented: "RIP to my goat special agent."

Daredevil: Born Again is available to stream in full on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our guide to Daredevil: Born Again season 2.