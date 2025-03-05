Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future

What could that Spider-Man reference mean for the future?

Spider-Man: No Way Home
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 and 2. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Daredevil has finally returned to our screens, and with him came a curious Spider-Man reference.

In the new show, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, successfully runs for New York Mayor – and in one of his speeches, he all but name-drops Spider-Man, referencing "a man who dresses in a spider outfit." Naturally, it's made Marvel fans very excited.

"Wow, is this the first MCU show/movie that takes place in NY and actually acknowledges Spider-Man exists? Wonder if the next movie will be a Daredevil/Spider-Man team up against mayor Fisk," says one person.

"Doctor Strange mentions Spider-Man by name in Multiverse of Madness and it takes place in NY, but yes, I think a Daredevil/Spider-Man team up will happen eventually," says another fan.

Others are discussing the MCU's seeming reluctance to reference other heroes more generally. "What kills me is that at this point, we have Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Spiderman, Kate, etc. all in NY and not a single one is ever mentioned. All we have from the combined shows is the one mentioned from Fisk saying something about a guy dressed like a spider and guy wearing a skull on his shirt," says someone else.

"That simple line made me so happy. I don't need to see other characters all the time, but can we at least acknowledge they exist," is another person's thoughts.

The Marvel Phase 5 show continues weekly, and you can check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to keep up to date. You can also see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.

