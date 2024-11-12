Loki season 3 gets the smallest tease from Marvel producer, and we're still holding out hope

Loki season 3 isn't completely off the cards yet, at least according to Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum.

He was quizzed about all things MCU at D23 Brazil, where he shared a tiny tease on the God of Mischief's future to CinePop. When asked if Loki season 3 could be on the cards, he replied simply: "There's always a chance".

While it's not much, it certainly has us intrigued. Loki season 2 ended with a huge sacrifice from Tom Hiddleston's beloved anti-hero as he placed himself at the center of Yggdrasil and became the sole watcher of the timelines. At the time, it certainly seemed like a definitive goodbye, but Hiddleston did keep the door open in his interviews.

"It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston told ComicBook.com in 2023, adding: "So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

Loki season 3 wasn't the only tease Winderbaum had either. When quizzed on which other Defender he would love to have a MCU show, he replied Jessica Jones. The producer also teased the future of Agatha All Along, adding: "I think that we all want to see more adventures in Westview, that poor town, can they catch a break?"

For more MCU on the way, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows coming out in 2025 and beyond as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.