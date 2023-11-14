Tom Hiddleston isn't saying goodbye to Loki after all, as he teases that one day he could return to the role

Soon after the Loki season 2 finale aired on Disney Plus, leading man Tom Hiddleston appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and broke Marvel fans’ hearts when he hinted that his time as Loki had come to an end. But it seems that The God of Mischief can change his mind faster than he can timeslip as now the actor has suggested that Loki’s story is far from over.

In an interview with ComicBook , Hiddleston spoke about whether or not it is time to say goodbye to Loki. "It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston said. "I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much' and tears have been shared. So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

So does this mean that we may see Loki on our screens again after all? Audiences were first introduced to the God of Mischief as Thor ’s brother in the 2011 movie before he appeared in The Avengers and many other MCU flicks. As of now, Hiddleston is not announced to be a part of any upcoming MCU projects, similar to Thor’s Chris Hemsworth. However, later in the interview, Hiddleston touched on whether the two characters will ever meet again.

"I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want," Hiddleston said. "But what's interesting about family as well, this is just me thinking about it, is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way. So I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they'd been apart for a long time, and no doubt they've been objects in each other's mind. And so yeah, I think I wonder what a reunion would likely be, we'll see."

Will Loki and Thor ever cross paths again? We will have to see indeed.