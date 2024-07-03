The MCU Daredevil reboot will change characters in a big way, as Marvel producer compares it to X-Men '97: "It's taking it in a new direction"
Marvel's Head of TV says that Daredevil: Born Again will see big changes
It's no secret that Daredevil: Born Again is one of Marvel's most anticipated releases, with the upcoming streaming series reviving the continuity of the original fan-favorite Netflix show, along with most of the cast - notably Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. But don't expect the same old thing, as the terms of their old rivalry are "no longer enough" in the revived series.
According to Marvel's Head of Television, Streaming, and Animated producer Brand Winderbaum, there's a whole new "political" angle to Daredevil and Kingpin's bitter arch-rivalry. And for viewers who watched Echo, that may come as no surprise, seeing as how Fisk was calling his shot for the position of mayor of New York City in the series finale's post-credits stinger - a development taken straight from comics.
"Daredevil is incredible. It's similar in some ways to X-Men '97 because it's reviving something that the fans love. But it's taking it in a new direction," explains Winderbaum in his appearance on episode 2 of The Official Marvel Podcast.
"These characters have matured, the universe is different than it was. Things have changed, society's changed," he continues. "Matt and Wilson have changed. And their characters are gonna collide in ways we've never seen before. It's no longer enough to try to murder each other. There's a whole game of politics at play."
The amount of times Winderbaum expresses that things have changed may have some fans worried that their favorite parts of the old show may be thrown out with the bathwater of rebooting the series, but Daredevil as a character has always thrived on big changes, and the escalation of Kingpin and Murdock's hatred for each other seems to at least promise some big, potentially brutal fireworks.
Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in March 2025. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and our guide on what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
- Emily MurrayEntertainment Editor