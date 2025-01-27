As Marvel fans reminiscence about Luke Cage's Netflix series, its creator says what they had planned for season 3 was "even better"

Luke Cage was cancelled in 2018 following the release of season 2 on Netflix, but season 3 was already in the works — and, according to the showrunner, it was "even better" that what had come before.

The show's creator Cheo Hodari Coker has offered fans some glimpses of what could have been if Luke Cage had continued. With season 2's shocking ending introducing the titular character (played by Mike Colter) as Harlem's new crime boss, the new batch of episodes were going to raise the bar.

Replying to season 2 praise from fans, Hodari Coker wrote on X: "Glad y'all are finally discovering it. And what we had planned for season 3 was even better.... all Public Enemy song titles as the thematics, starting with Public Enemy #1 and ending with Rebel Without A Pause."

Asked to share more details about the direction season 3 was headed, he tweeted: "Six episodes written, 8 outlined, 13 projected....and nope, I ain't saying shit."

Glad y'all are finally discovering it. And what we had planned for Season 3 was even better....all Public Enemy song titles as the thematics, starting with "Public Enemy #1" and ending with "Rebel Without A Pause." https://t.co/Rc9eBeAdPCJanuary 25, 2025

Hodari Coker did say something else about the season last year though — he shared the titles of all season 3 episodes, inspired by Public Enemy songs, offering some clues about the themes the story could have touched on if it had continued.

Despite plans for season 3 being already in motion, Netflix cancelled the show on October 19, 2018, and it was removed from the streamer on March 1, 2022, after Disney regained the license for all Marvel shows.

Mike Colter talked in an interview back in 2021 about where the series could have ended up after season 2. "There's the journey that Luke had in his own series with Harlem's Paradise, where he's taken over the club, and is he gonna be a bad guy or a guy that is on the other side of the law, and who's gonna stop him. That was another interesting thing to watch, with him maybe being a little gangster, and that would've been cool too."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luke Cage seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides for upcoming superhero movies, and how to watch the MCU in order.