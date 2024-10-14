Agatha All Along's new trailer confirms we're getting WandaVision-era flashbacks

Unlike most other Marvel projects, Agatha All Along's marketing has kept schtum on what's coming next – until now.

Maybe a hex has lifted, we don't know. Still, this new midseason trailer is packed with teases on the remaining four episodes, including what looks like a major WandaVision-era flashback.

"What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the Road?" Kathryn Hahn's Agatha begins in the new trailer, which you can see below. Predictably, much of the spoiler-ish scenes that follow revolve around the reveal of Joe Locke's 'Teen' as Wiccan, AKA Wanda's son, Billy Maximoff.

Wiccan's reply? "Power doesn't interest me. I want something else." It's a curious response for someone who has lost their mother and (presumably) their brother in recent years.

“What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the road?” 👀😈Only 4 episodes left of Marvel Television's #AgathaAllAlong, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c9QnVKeURLOctober 14, 2024

Whatever awaits at the end of the Road, it appears that – first, anyway – we'll be digging into Wiccan's origins. And it seems some prevailing Marvel fan theories were right: Joe Locke's character is shown at one point in a car outside Westview during Scarlet Witch's stint there in WandaVision.

Unfortunately for the teen formerly known as Teen, his car crashes (as was briefly mentioned during Agatha All Along's premiere). Might be the moment that fans have speculated about – which involves Billy's 'soul' being transported into the body of Joe Locke's teen character after he dies? It's a suggestion that's getting more and more compelling.

The Agatha All Along midseason trailer also indicates that Jen (Sasheer Zamata) and Lilia (Patti LuPone) are also alive and kicking after being swallowed by the ground in the previous episode. On top of that, there's more than a hint that a few of the other previously-thought-dead coven members may be resurrected by the time we reach the end of the Road…

