Agatha All Along's long-rumored character reveal features multiple Scarlet Witch Easter eggs to magic away any doubt about [SPOILER]'s identity

Spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5 follows. You have been warned!

So, between the rampant speculation and the Funko leaks, we had a feeling this might happen: Joe Locke's Teen was Wiccan all along. Surprise!

Of course, the moment itself arrived pretty much out of nowhere, as Teen (or 'Pet', as Agatha calls him) manages to unlock some of his latent powers to subdue Agatha, Jen, and Lilia on The Witches' Road.

In case you had any doubt over Wiccan (AKA Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff) and his identity, Agatha All Along makes it abundantly clear on multiple occasions just exactly who we're dealing with.

"You're so much like your mother," Agatha spits during the Agatha All Along episode 5 ending. But listen closely: you can hear the ominous sounds of WandaVision's closing credits, which usually accompanied an internet-breaking cliffhanger and that familiar static.

#AgathaAllAlong spoilers.....Any of you who still aren’t convinced that Joe Locke is WICCAN, The Scarlet Witches Son…Literally listen to the music that plays when Agatha says “your mother”.That’s LITERALLY the Wandavision closing credit music pic.twitter.com/HjWhH0F8DqOctober 10, 2024

As if that wasn't enough, Wiccan emerges with a tiara/crown that looks strikingly similar to the one worn by Scarlet Witch in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To top it off, the blue-hued magic is exactly the same tone as the one used by Billy in WandaVision. Might a family reunion be on the cards?

Posting on Instagram, costume designer Daniel Selon revealed more about the inspiration behind the crown's design.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We pulled inspiration from the concentric lines in Damascus steel and also ripples on the surface of water. With a beautiful blue chrome ómbre paint treatment we finally arrived at this powerful Crown," Selon wrote. "You’ll just have to wait to see what else is revealed as his full identity emerges in the coming episodes…"

A post shared by Daniel Selon (@danielselon) A photo posted by on

For those unfamiliar, Wiccan was first introduced in Marvel's comics in 2005 as part of the Young Avengers lineup, though the character of Billy Maximoff stretches back much further having made his debut in 1986's Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

A reincarnation of Wanda's son, Wiccan comes equipped with much of his mother's power-set, including Chaos Magic. Billy/Wiccan is also perhaps best known for his relationship with fellow hero Hulkling, who is yet to be introduced into the MCU.

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch Marvel movies in order.