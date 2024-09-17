New Marvel series Agatha All Along called "perfect", "fun" and "even better than WandaVision" in glowing first reactions

The first reactions for Agatha All Along have arrived – and it's safe to say, critics are loving the supernatural spin-off.

The new Marvel series, which serves as a follow-up to WandaVision, sees Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) escape the suburban town of Westview with the help of a goth teen (Joe Locke), who wishes to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road. The cast includes Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal. Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision, serves as showrunner.

GamesRadar+'s Amy West thought the first few episodes were a real "treat", stating: "Won't gush toooo much here as I'm doing a full review (keep your third eyes peeled), but it should come as no surprise to anyone that, four eps in, I am utterly obsessed with Agatha All Along."

"Must be the season of the witch, baby! #AgathaAllAlong is the perfect continuation of Westview and everything my witchy soul needed. A perfect blend of Marvel lore for the witchy season and I cannot wait to see the rest of the series," says The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman.

"I have to say this is already my FAVORITE Marvel series next to WandaVision… and might be even better! Witchy, smart, hilarious, and surprisingly dark! This was truly made for me," gushes digital content creator Patrick Dougall.

"The first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong strikes a balance between having fun doing its own thing and using witchcraft & the occult as a vehicle to haunt. The needle drops are fitting, and the original songs are perfect for a Halloween playlist. Can’t wait to see the rest of it," writes The Nerds of Color's Michael Lee.

GeekCentric's Justin Lawrence was just as much of a fan, tweeting: "After four eps of Agatha All Along, it's clear this WandaVision spin-off keeps the mystery alive casting a new BEWITCHING spell. Kathryn Hahn is PERFECTION, embracing every wicked moment. The musical elements don’t just enhance—they ENCHANT. This is the MAGIC the #MCU needs."

"Agatha All Along is a delight. The first four episodes are kooky, legitimately funny, and surprising on a comics/MCU level. Dynamite performances across the board. I can’t wait to see more. Unsurprisingly, the show works best when the entire coven is together," says ComicBook's Jenna Anderson.

Check out some more reactions below...

I am OBSESSED!!! #AgathaAllAlong cast a spell on me ✨I am completely bewitched 🔮The coven is perfect, they’re flawed and hilarious— the show is dark, mysterious, intense, and hysterical. I want to watch the rest of this season right now 💜 @Marvel @MarvelStudios @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Y1dbOmkZ2TSeptember 17, 2024

. #AgathaAllAlong is an absolute blast. #KathrynHahn is perfection. #JoeLocke is everything. The ensemble is completely in sync. I can’t wait to see more. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ 🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NOLMwV2ZS5September 17, 2024

IT WAS AGATHA ALL ALONG!!! Had fun with this witchy, spooky dive with the first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong! Kathryn Hahn and the cast are a hoot! Wardrobes and visuals ATE. But there’s a little more to be desired with the story and exposition so far.Can’t wait for more! pic.twitter.com/LLhN5Rqa95September 17, 2024

#AgathaAllAlong pulls you into mystery from the word go. The show is a Kathryn Hahn showcase, no doubt. But, the entire coven shines in this spooky tale.MCU fans: Get ready, these eps are ready to ignite multiple fan theories. Can't wait to see more of these rag-tag witches. pic.twitter.com/QZZmt80fDuSeptember 17, 2024

#AgathaAllAlong is a crazy, wicked, fun, mystery filled journey that also has some actually terrifying scares. Wasn't too excited, but became a total fan after watching. Compared to tother Disney+ shows, It actually feels like TV in both writing and pacing. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/AEJLO4RmrPSeptember 17, 2024

Although #AgathaAllAlong delivers a refreshingly fun and haunting ride, the series is a bit disenchanting.The spooky atmosphere makes the series engaging and fun and Kathryn Hahn conjures some delightfully wicked energy, but the supporting cast is mired by clichéd storylines. pic.twitter.com/ubAoHplWl0September 17, 2024

Agatha All Along premieres September 18 only on Disney Plus – with the first two episodes in tow. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

We also have guides to how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel movies and shows to watch before Agatha All Along.