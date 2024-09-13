With its premiere just days away, it won't be long now until Kathryn Hahn's fan-favorite witch returns to our screens in eagerly anticipated spin-off Agatha All Along.

Given that it's a direct follow-up to Disney Plus's smash-hit WandaVision, it's obvious that MCU fans will have to have seen that in order to properly follow the events of the new show, but are there other titles they need to catch up on beforehand? Well, there's a few, and we've taken it upon ourselves to break down which ones, so you don't waste time blitzing through the Marvel timeline in a nervous panic unnecessarily...

With Agatha's story so wrapped up in Scarlet Witch's, you can expect to see the former Avenger mentioned heavily in the list below... so, what are you waiting for? Put down the Darkhold for a second, and get scrolling to find out the Marvel movies and shows to watch before hitting play on the first episode of Agatha All Along.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Release date: 2015

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff made her MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, so long as you don't count her brief appearance in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the movie, it's established that Wanda and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) were forced to navigate a war-stricken Sokovia as children, before being subjected to terrible experiments by HYDRA. In Age of Ultron, the pair help the titular team to take down Tony Stark's titular AI, after it breaks free, gains a mechanical body, and goes rogue. Its plan? To rid the world of unpredictable, overly emotional humans and replace them with robots, all in the name of world peace. Wonderful!

Avengers: Infinity War

Release date: 2018

Marvel fans everywhere were left shaken and by Avengers: Infinity War, which saw several of Earth's Mightiest Heroes vanish into thin air, from Black Panther and Doctor Strange to the Guardians of the Galaxy team. (Well, except Rocket).

While those guys "died" due to Thanos' gauntlet-assisted click, other characters kicked the bucket for real, including Loki, Gamora, and Wanda's partner Vision (Paul Bettany). While we won't go into the specifics of the synthetic's death, on the slim chance that you're reading this list having never seen it, and Wanda having endured loss before... this is really where her dark descent begins. Without losing Vision, there would be no WandaVision, and without WandaVision, there would be no Agatha Harkness. In the MCU, anyway.

Avengers: Endgame

Release date: 2019

Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the Infinity Saga, and unfortunately for Wanda, also cemented the fact that Vision was gone for good.

While many characters "returned from the dead", the cape-wearing machine proved to be done-so, as Iron Man, Cap and co time-travelled to stop Thanos from acquiring all of the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of the world's population.

"Avengers: Endgame is not perfect," reads our review. "Many of action scenes, though full of moments sure to evoke audience whoops, lack the bruising impact of those in the Russos' previous MCU movies, and the CG-spectacle, though gloriously realised, at times proves there can be too much of a good thing. But the juggling of the ensemble and tones is again masterful, and the ending – or rather endings, for there are several, all of them earned – prove there were indeed real consequences to Thanos' Snap."

WandaVision

Release date: 2021

Given that Agatha was introduced in WandaVision, it should come as no shock to you that you'll have to watch season 1 before turning into Agatha All Along.

Spanning nine episodes, it sees Wanda go to extreme lengths to free herself from the pain of losing Vision in the fight against Thanos. As a coping mechanism, she uses chaos magic to conjure up the era-hopping, make-believe world of Westview, a small suburban town where her pals are more worried about what to wear for the street's Halloween party than they are saving the universe.

In the alternate reality, Vision is still alive, and he and Wanda have two sons, Billy and Tommy. But due to outside influences, Wanda's dreamworld starts to slowly unravel, threatening both her family and her sanity.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: 2022

Agatha All Along follows on from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness quite closely, mentioning Wanda, the Darkhold, and even the Temple of the Scarlet Witch.

The movie, which marked the fifth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, follows on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and follows the titular mystic arts master as he tries to deal with the potentially disastrous effects of a spell gone awry.

Wanda, corrupted by the Book of the Damned, acts as the film's antagonist, as she tries to reunite with Billy and Tommy following the events of WandaVision – and well, she doesn't care what universe, or other Wanda, she has to pinch them from to do that.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18. If you're after more MCU, check out our guides to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.