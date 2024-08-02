Thanks to his Deadpool and Wolverine appearance, this Marvel actor has taken a surprising world record from Hugh Jackman

Deadpool and Wolverine has already cleaned up at the box office and, now, one of its actors has eclipsed Hugh Jackman to take home two world records.

As per Guinness World Records, Blade actor Wesley Snipes now holds the world record for longest career as a live action Marvel character.

Amazingly, Hugh Jackman technically held the record – for all of 30 minutes. His appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine means he’s now played Wolverine for 24 years, having first appeared as Logan in 2000’s X-Men. Enter Wesley Snipes, who first portrayed the character in 1998’s Blade, a gap of 26 years.

Snipes has also broken the record for longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films, with Deadpool and Wolverine releasing 19 years and 231 days after 2004’s Blade: Trinity (also, ironically, starring Ryan Reynolds). He takes the crown from Alfred Molina, whose return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home came 17 years after Spider-Man 2.

Snipes’ Blade formed part of The Void’s ragtag crew of Fox universe heroes and heroes that never were in a crusade against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). They include Dafne Keen’s X-23/Laura, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit.

On his return, Snipes said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.’ He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

