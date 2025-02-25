The Russos have teased that both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to surprise and challenge audiences with a more "radical" story.

"I think we're always looking for new phases," Joe Russo told The Hollywood Reporter of the upcoming Avengers movies, set to release in 2026 and 2027. "There's always new stories to tell. I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people. We found a way into the story that's very exciting for us but, we think, very radical. I think it's going to challenge audiences."

Inevitably, any talk of plot – and what may or may not be a radical departure from typical MCU fare – is being kept well under wraps for the time being.

For now, all we know is Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026 and will star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Marvel also revealed at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that the casts of Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts* will also be involved in the Marvel Phase 6 feature.

From there, all roads lead to Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. While it's unclear if it's going to be a double bill in the vein of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but the Russos have revealed it's similarly going to be filmed "fairly back to back" in London (via Deadline).

Before then, Marvel folds The Man Without Fear back into the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again. First reactions are effusive, too, with critics praising the Disney Plus series as showing all the signs of becoming one of Marvel's best television shows.

It's all part of a bumper 12 months for Marvel Studios, with 2025's nine projects marking it out as the studio's joint-busiest year to date.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.