Spider-Man star Tom Holland is doing a "secret shoot" and Marvel fans are busy figuring out what it could mean

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has teased an upcoming "secret" project, and Marvel fans are already guessing what it could be.

The star revealed the news via a mysterious Instagram post captioned "Secret shoot day," with a picture of him in a dressing room of some sort. See the post below.

Although Holland hasn't given any update on what the shoot is for, Marvel fans have already started filling his comments about what they think the new project is, and are certain it is MCU-related. "Spider-Man 4 obviously," one fan commented, but others were quick to mention that the fourth movie in Holland’s Spidey series isn't due to start production until 2025 as per recent rumors.

Other fans speculated the secret shoot could be for either Venom 3 or the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Venom: The Last Dance seems like the more realistic option, seeing as though the star already appeared in Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit scene. We have been wondering if Parker would make another appearance in the Spider-Man spin-off, although he didn't appear in the Venom 3 trailer.

Many of the commenters seem to think that the word 'secret' could be a hint to the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, which will mark the finale of The Multiverse Saga. The 2027 movie is still in early production and is yet to announce an official cast list, but it is important to note that Parker does in fact appear in the 2015 Secret Wars comics, meaning it is likely we will see him in the movie too.

Despite what the 'secret shoot' may be, fans had fun with Holland in the comments, reminding him what happened the last time he tried to keep an MCU secret. "You keeping a secret is not possible," commented one fan, while another said, "Tom Holland and secret in the same sentence? You must be kidding."

Marvel fans will remember that back in 2017 the star accidentally leaked an Avengers: Infinity War poster on Instagram Live when he opened the letter the wrong way round, not realizing that the word 'Confidential' was printed on the back. It is unclear whether this was a gag or a real blunder, but fans found it funny either way.

