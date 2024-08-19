3 years after it was announced, Marvel star gives promising update on his long-awaited sequel

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been in the works since 2021, after the huge success of the original Marvel movie. But despite seemingly having the go-ahead, there’s been barely any movement since then.

Now, in a new interview, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has given one of the most promising updates yet. Speaking to ComicBook.com , he teased: "A lot of it is above my pay grade but it's definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that."

Development first began in December 2021 with original director Destin Daniel Cretton returning. However, movement stalled on the movie with Liu even saying in 2023 that he was unsure the film was still happening.

Cretton stepped down as the director of Avengers 5 too, which was seemingly to focus on the sequel to Shang-Chi. There were some reports too that the filming may be set to begin in 2025, but this is unconfirmed. The latest update from Liu comes after the Shang-Chi sequel was absent from Marvel’s announcements at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 recently.

Instead, focus was placed on the upcoming Avengers movies, which will be once again directed by Avengers: Endgame helmers the Russo Brothers. Robert Downey Jr. is also returning, but not as Iron Man this time – he’s playing MCU villain Doctor Doom.

