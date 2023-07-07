Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has given a disappointing update on a sequel.

Writing on Threads – it’s where the cool kids are at now – Liu replied to a fan’s request for Shang-Chi 2 news by saying, "Was told it would follow Avengers, but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control."

Liu added, "Hope to have more concrete news to share soon."

The Shang-Chi actor is likely referring to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Originally slated for May 2, 2025, the fifth Avengers movie is now coming to cinemas a year later on May 1, 2026.

If Liu’s words ring true, that means a sequel to Shang-Chi’s 2021 Marvel debut will probably slide into Marvel Phase 6 in 2026 – just before Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

It follows on from a major recent shake-up of upcoming Marvel movie release dates.

Captain America: Brave New World is now dated July 26, 2024; while Thunderbolts has moved to December 20, 2024. Blade hits cinemas on February 14, 2025, and Fantastic Four make their MCU bow on May 2, 2025.

It’s not all bad news on the scheduling front, however. Deadpool 3 – with a returning Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth – has been bumped up to May 3, 2024 from November 8, 2024. We’ve even recently received the very first glimpse at Reynolds in costume while filming the threequel.

Simu Liu is next set to star as a Ken in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie. For more on what’s coming to cinemas, check out our guide to 2023 movie release dates.