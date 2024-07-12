Ryan Reynolds says he's never been more sad to wrap a movie than Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is just weeks away from release, and for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is the culmination of a lot of work. As its release date nears too, the actor has been reflecting on playing Wade Wilson for over a decade, calling it the saddest moment when they wrapped the latest movie.

"Well, you know, Deadpool is one of those characters who’s very unpredictable," Reynolds said to the Independent at a fan screening in London. "I don’t know if I can speak specifically to that style other than to say that I feel more free when I play the character than almost anything else in the world, and I recognize how rare that air is to breathe. You know, on our last day of shooting I don’t think I’ve ever been more sad or depressed to be walking off a film set. I really loved it."

The new movie sees Reynolds team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine after being recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to deal with some timeline issues. Not much more is known about the plot yet, but early reactions to a screening of 35 minutes of footage have been very positive.

Also speaking to the Independent, director Shawn Levy opened up about what viewers can expect. "Audiences want to be surprised," he said. "They want to be surprised in the superhero genre. It’s a genre that frankly Hugh has helped define. Ryan reinvented with the first Deadpool and now I think we have a chance to inject a new energy and a new tone into that genre."

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. For more, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.