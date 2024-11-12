Ryan Reynolds has one "problem" with the Deadpool and Wolverine opening – and it's a Logan detail you'll never be able to unsee

Ryan Reynolds has cheekily pointed out the issue he has with Deadpool and Wolverine's opening scene.

"I've always had one problem [with the opening]," Reynolds says on the audio commentary for Deadpool and Wolverine.

The moment in question sees Deadpool punt Logan's skeleton into the air while he's surrounded by TVA agents. It's not the act itself that's the issue here, but what it shows off.

"Technically, Wolverine's teeth should be adamantium because they are bone. But they're not," Reynolds said.

"I cannot wait for the deluge of emails and letters that we get now that you've raised that red flag," director Shawn Levy replied.

But even this opening goof – involving NSync's 'Bye Bye Bye', an apparent mainstay of Reynolds 'Loganpool' playlist – might be a case of overthinking things.

After all, Wolverine's skeleton is formed of adamantium, but the comics rarely – if ever – make mention of Wolverine's gnashers being formed of the same distinctive and near-indestructible metal. They are bones, just not quite the same type.

But if you're focusing on the teeth, you might miss a small Hugh Jackman Easter egg, one that was previously confirmed by Levy.

"Inside the skull is a little Easter egg: It's prisoner number 24601," Reynolds mentioned, a reference to Jackman's Les Miserables character Valjean.

"In the roof of the palate, by the way, if you want to freeze frame," Levy revealed.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook.

