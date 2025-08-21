One X-Men actor doesn't know who is in his Avengers: Doomsday scenes: "They even gave characters fake names"

Alan Cumming, who plays Nightcrawler in X2, has revealed the lengths Marvel Studios has gone to in keeping secrets for his upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I did the entire film in isolation. Lots of green screen, face replacement. They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time," Cumming told Gold Derby.

Cumming added, "I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong."

That internet-breaking moment appears to be a reference to an admission in a prior interview with Cumming, one which involved the X-Men actor letting slip that he shares a fight scene with Fantastic Four's Pedro Pascal.

The level of secrecy surrounding Avengers: Doomsday should come as no surprise to those who have been keenly following all the talk regarding the crossover movie's production in recent months.

Thunderbolts actor David Harbour told GamesRadar+ before Avengers: Doomsday filming began that he had no idea exactly who would be in the upcoming Marvel movie, while X-Men alum Rebecca Romijn said at San Diego Comic-Con in July that she isn't sure if she has more scenes to film due to the fact they "haven't finished writing" the script.

"They keep everything close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps," Romijn said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Doomsday marks the beginning of the end of the MCU's Multiverse Saga. As revealed during its chair-centric livestream, a whole host of Marvel actors are returning – including those from Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, previous Avengers movies, and even a sprinkling of legacy X-Men characters, such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.