Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson jokes that he doesn't know why Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch didn't resurrect his Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reflected on his Marvel Cinematic Universe past in a new interview – and jokingly asked the same question we had back in 2015.

"Phenomenal actor. Absolute star, and a wonderful person," Taylor-Johnson told IMDb when asked about acting alongside Elizabeth Olsen. "We play husband and wife in Godzilla, and we play brother and sister in Avengers. I don’t know why she didn’t resurrect me, though."

Wanda Maximoff, a.k..a The Scarlet Witch, has the power to manipulate and alter reality – and has brought many heroes back to life in the comics. She does, in fact, resurrect Pietro Maximoff a.k.a. Quicksilver at some point in the comics as well.

Though we haven't seen Quicksilver in the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron, it's definitely possible that we haven't the last of him. First of all, no one really dies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, do they? With the exception of Agatha All Along deciding to surpass this trope and make death permanent in the show, every dead character does seem to come back at some point, even after enduring the most dramatic death (we're looking at you, Loki).

Secondly, Taylor-Johnson may or may not have alluded to a return. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Taylor-Johnson was asked if Marvel had asked him to return to the MCU, to which the actor replied: "Well, maybe not everything's out there then." Taylor-Johnson is currently starring in the Sony Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, which will reportedly be the last installment Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Kraven the Hunter is in theaters now.

