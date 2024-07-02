Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has the perfect response when asked about preparing to play Human Torch in Fantastic Four

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is gearing up to play the Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and he’s already got the perfect preparation underway.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, the actor joked that he’d spent about !one hour, probably, collectively" saying Johnny Storm’s catchphrase, "Flame on!". That, and "setting himself on fire every morning". The actor – who recently appeared in the first look at Gladiator 2 – also shared his background with the character.

Asked if he grew up on the comics, he replied: "Yeah, not as much as some people are, definitely. It’s all relative because some people really, really like it. But Fantastic Four is definitely one that would find itself on my lap sometimes. Johnny Storm has been… He’s just such a treat of a character so I’m looking forward to getting in there."

The A Quiet Place: Day One star also lets on that there’s a group chat between himself and the rest of the Fantastic Four cast, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that filming is set to kick off this summer and that the new reimagining will be set in the ‘60s in an alternate timeline.

Quinn isn’t the only one giving fantastic answers when asked about his preparation either. Moss-Bachrach, who will be playing The Thing recently had an incredible response to a similar question. "I'm playing Ben Grimm, who becomes the Thing, who is a man encased in rock. I don't know, I've just been looking at rocks," Moss-Bachrach joked on The Daily Show.

