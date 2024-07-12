Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reveal the cut musical number from an earlier Deadpool and Wolverine pitch

The first pitch for Deadpool and Wolverine featured an unusual musical number, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have revealed.

The MCU film, which is arriving in just a few weeks, will see Deadpool and Wolverine join forces to save the Marvel multiverse.

When asked about the many strange rumors surrounding the movie at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, Jackman jokes: "There was a whole song and dance number for Wolverine – naked."

While that doesn't sound like the truth, Reynolds did chime in with something that was genuinely in the original pitch. "An earlier pitch of the film, there was a dance number with [Jackman] set to Elton John's 'I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues,'" he reveals.

We have to say, if Wolverine is going to be singing and dancing to anything, we can't imagine a better tune than Elton John's classic. Plus, we know for certain that Jackman has the singing and dancing chops, thanks to his starring role in The Greatest Showman.

"What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can't keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement," director Shawn Levy recently told our sister publication Total Film. "And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies."

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.