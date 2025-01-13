Fantastic Four's Julia Garner has perfect response to whether Silver Surfer will be live-action or CGI in the upcoming Marvel movie

Despite the fact the Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four movie is due to hit screens in a matter of months, Silver Surfer star Julia Garner is holding her cards close to her chest in terms of what her Marvel comic book character will look like.

"You know. I'm — it's shiny," said Garner to ScreenRant in response to whether her Silver Surfer is CGI, live-action, or a combination of both. "But all the Silver Surfers are shiny, so it doesn't give you anything. I'm sorry. So we'll wait and see. I'm excited."

First appearing in a 1966 Fantastic Four comic, Silver Surfer is a metallic space-surfboarding alien who saved his home planet from Marvel baddie Galactus but became his herald in the process. The character was brought to life in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne. The shiny character was presented using a mix of CGI and live-action effects. We can’t help but wonder if the new film will do the same.

However, this year’s Fantastic Four movie will see Garner suit up as the female version of the surfer named Shalla-Bal. Alongside the Ozark star, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, as well as Nosferatu’s Ralph Ineson who plays the big bad Galactus.

Officially titled Fantastic Four: First Steps, the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie marks the first family’s MCU debut and follows the four as they take on their biggest challenge yet against a retro ‘60s backdrop.

The official synopsis reads: "Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The flick also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles and is directed by Matt Shakman.

Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025. For more, check out our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.