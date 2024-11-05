Deadpool and Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for another movie but it's "not Marvel"

Deadpool and Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are potentially set to reunite in a new movie – but it has nothing to do with the MCU.

"I’m spending the year writing," Reynolds said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast regarding his latest project. "I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh and [director] Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel."

While there are no further details beyond that – which suggests Reynolds' script is still very much in its early stages – it would mark the fourth collaboration between the Deadpool actor and Shawn Levy after 2021's Free Guy, 2021's The Adam Project, and this year's billion-dollar smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine.

It would also be the third time Reynolds and Jackman have appeared on screen together after X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Deadpool and Wolverine (although Jackman had a brief voice cameo in Free Guy).

Reynolds is next to appear in Apple movie Mayday, which is currently undated. The action adventure, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, also stars Kenneth Branagh and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova.

Deadpool and Wolverine, meanwhile, continues to have juice some four months after release – with fans scouring the home release and discovering new Easter eggs, including this incredible nod to 2003's Master and Commander in the background of The Void.

Reynolds and Jackman aren't yet slated for a Marvel return but, if they were to make a comeback, the pair of upcoming Avengers movies in 2026 and 2027 seem the most likely destination. After all, we need to find out why Thor was crying.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and general movie release dates.