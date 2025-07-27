Deadpool & Wolverine star Dafne Keen gives update on her return to the MCU

She's a tricky one, that Dafne Keen. After playing coy in the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine about whether she'd be reunited on screen with her fictional "father," the Logan star did indeed pop claws in the road movie that stopped to pick up her and some other beloved and forgotten Marvel heroes, after fooling us all into thinking she wouldn't. Now the question remains whether there's a chance that she could return again further down the line in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. While attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Keen was once again asked about her stakes in the comic book movie world, and the only takeaway is that she's perhaps even less trustworthy with her answer than before.

While promoting her upcoming film, Whistle, Comic Book spoke to the star of Deadpool & Wolverine and the short-lived Star Wars series, The Acolyte, and referred to the usual response that just about any MCU star does. “I actually have no idea, legitimately,” Keen confessed. “My answer’s always, ‘I have no idea,’ so it’s a pretty short answer.”

It's also a very safe one, given that there are plenty of factors for the next big upcoming Marvel movie that could still find space for Keen's character in the war between Doctor Doom and the world of heroes set on battling him. Firstly, there's the matter that a handful of X-Men will be appearing in Doomsday, including her Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Channing Tatum, who will be reshuffling the deck as the ragin' Cajun, Gambit. Now, admittedly, some names that haven't made the list so far are Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who are just as likely to appear in Doomsday, if not Secret Wars. If that's the case, then why couldn't X-23 also drop by to lend a hand as well?

As it stands, MCU's baseball-cap-wearing top boss, Kevin Feige, has revealed that the cast list for next year's big Marvel movie isn't finished, so don't be surprised if Keen and a few other guests make an appearance next year. Should you want to see what else is on the way before Doomsday approaches, check out our list of upcoming MCU movies and shows here.