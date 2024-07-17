Deadpool and Wolverine track list is revealed and it includes one perfect meta song choice

It might feel like a bit of a stretch to imagine Deadpool and Wolverine in a full-on musical dance number in their upcoming movie, but given Hugh Jackman's well-known musical theater background, it's well within the realm of possibility - especially considering that the newly unveiled track list for the soundtrack to Deadpool and Wolverine includes 'The Greatest Show,' a song performed by Jackman himself along with Zendaya and Zac Efron for his film The Greatest Showman.

That 2017 film tells a highly fictionalized version of the life and times of PT Barnum, who famously ran a circus and maintained a collection of oddities both human and otherwise - the abuses of which are largely downplayed in the movie. The song 'The Greatest Show' is one of the film's centerpieces.

Here's the full track list for the Deadpool and Wolverine soundtrack:

'Only You (And You Alone)' - The Platters

'Bye Bye Bye' - *NSYNC

'Angel of the Morning' - Merrilee Rush and the Turnabouts

'Slash' - Stray Kids

'Glamorous' - Fergie

'Iris' - The Goo Goo Dolls

'The Power of Love' - Huey Lewis and the News

'I'm a Ramblin' Man' - Waylon Jennings

'You Belong to Me' - (Patsy Cline, featuring The Jordanaires)

'Lady in Red' - Chris de Burgh

'I'm With You' - Avril Lavigne

'The Greatest Show (Soundtrack Version)', from The Greatest Showman, by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman ensemble

'You're the One That I Want' - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

'I'll Be Seeing You' - Jimmy Durante

'Make Me Lose Control' - Eric Carmen

'You're All I Need to Get By' - Aretha Franklin (With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)

'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' - Green Day

'LFG (Theme from Deadpool and Wolverine) - Rob Simonsen

It's hard not to see a few themes in the track list, particularly the choice of 'Lady in Red,' which seems destined for a scene that features Lady Deadpool of the Deadpool Corps. And the inclusion of 'The Power of Love' could be part of a time travel scene related to the TVA, considering its strong association with Back to the Future.

No matter how the songs are used, this is exactly the kind of soundtrack you'd expect from a Deadpool movie, considering Deadpool 2 even had a theme by none other than Celine Dion.

The vinyl soundtrack is available for preorder now, with an expected shipping date of July 24, just ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine's July 26 release.

