Ryan Reynolds continues to show off Deadpool and Wolverine's incredible attention to detail – this time with an homage to a comedy classic
Planes, Trains, and Honda Odysseys
Amid the f-bombs, blood, and gore, a wholesome moment from Deadpool and Wolverine is actually a surprise nod to one of the Marvel Phase 5 movie's biggest comedy influences.
As revealed by Ryan Reynolds on Twitter, the third act scene which features his Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine bonding over shawarma has parallels to Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Steve Martin and John Candy as an odd couple embarking on a cross-country road trip after their flight home is suddenly diverted.
#DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛➡️ ✈️ 🚂 🚗 pic.twitter.com/QwfNwlFhYoAugust 13, 2024
As you can see, Wolverine and Deadpool's pose – and composition of the shot – closely resembles Martin and Candy's conversation outside the Braidwood Inn motel in the 1987 comedy classic. It even matches the dynamic found in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, as a jokester – Candy and Reynolds – ultimately whittle down their more po-faced companion.
Prior to release, director Shawn Levy had been transparent about Planes' inspiration on the premise of Deadpool and Wolverine – itself a road trip comedy in all but name.
It's not the only Easter egg of reference to the movie found within, either. Speaking to Variety, Levy pointed another example of how Deadpool and Wolverine pays tribute to Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
"Maybe you’ll notice a walk-and-talk scene on a green rolling hillside, and there’s the charred vehicle and trunk from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' inexplicably parked on the hillside," Levy noted, a reference to the Void scenes post-first Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) meeting. "That’s a nod to that movie, which inspired a lot of the DNA of our movie."
For more in the way of the threequel's on-screen secrets, you'll want to check out our breakdowns of Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs and Deadpool and Wolverine cameos.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.