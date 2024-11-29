Deadpool and Wolverine hid its biggest cameos using Stranger Things code names in the script
There's only ever going to be one Billy
Marvel probably has a laundry list of tactics and tricks to keep its biggest spoilers under wraps, but using Stranger Things character names is a new one on us
Yet, that was the case with Deadpool and Wolverine. As flagged by Marvel Studios' subreddit, the script (available as part of Marvel's 'For Your Consideration' awards push for Deadpool and Wolverine) hid some of its biggest cameos using code names pulled from the Stranger Things universe.
There's Hopper in place of the Cavillrine; Eleven in place of Elektra; Billy instead of Blade, and Jonathan Byers instead of Johnny Storm.
Of course, even a cursory glance at the script meant that the code names don't hide everything. After all, the group of Marvel characters that could burst into flames is very small – and not something Jonathan ever did on Stranger Things as far as we remember.
Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who has a rich history with Stranger Things as both director and executive producer, addressed the reveal on Twitter. He wrote, "True. For a brief while, my worlds collided."
Ryan Reynolds also revealed a far more straightforward method in avoiding leaks once Deadpool and Wolverine moved from script to the screen.
On the director's commentary, Reynolds revealed, "I was so fucking scared that people would see [Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Dafne Keen]. Genuinely, it kept me up at night. We managed to lock the area off enough and we had a plan in place if anyone saw a drone – because oftentimes they got images via drone. If anyone saw a drone, we would yell it out and basically everyone runs for cover. We never had to actually deploy that little tactic, but I lived in fear of this coming out."
