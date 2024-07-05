Deadpool and Wolverine star was inspired by Willy Wonka and a Quentin Tarantino villain

Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin has taken inspiration from two very strange characters for their Marvel villain.

Corrin is playing Cassandra Nova in the film, and their influences are certainly intriguing – not least because they're so different.

Speaking to GQ, Corrin cited Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka as "one of the best villains of all time".

“There's something extravagant in Gene Wilder's performance,” Corrin added. "And it's a similar energy that Christoph Waltz has in Inglourious Basterds, because he's wearing a uniform so he can sit there and drink a glass of milk and pretend he's a fucking fairy godmother."

Waltz plays Hans Landa in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, a Nazi SS officer. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the role, which is widely regarded as one of cinema's best villains.

Deadpool and Wolverine will see the Merc with a Mouth teaming up with his pal Wolverine to save the Marvel multiverse. Naturally, then, we can probably expect plenty of cameos when the film arrives, from the world of Loki and beyond.

"Seeing them interact with TVA agents, and people familiar with that organization from Loki season 1 and season 2 is a thrill," Kevin Feige said recently of the lead duo. "The combination of all those different worlds and all those different flavors, and perhaps even a few more that people won't know about until they see the movie, is a thrill."

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives this July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US.