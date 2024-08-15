New Deadpool and Wolverine concept art shows Jennifer Garner's Elektra almost had a comic book accurate costume

One of the most exciting Deadpool and Wolverine cameos was Jennifer Garner appearing as Elektra, and, as it turns out, she could've had a comic book accurate costume.

New concept art shared online shows the hero clad in an outfit that looks very similar to her comic book counterpart.

"Early on I was given an opportunity to do an early pass on #Elektra. Such a treat to be able to help design and paint this character. This version was meant to show that she has been in the Void for a while and her costume has changed through wear and tear and fixes and adjustments," artist John Staub captioned the post.

Deadpool and Wolverine meet Elektra in the Void, along with Channing Tatum's Gambit, Wesley Snipes's Blade, and Dafne Keen's X-23. They also meet Chris Evans's Johnny Storm, though he meets a more violent fate than the others…

More concept art from the movie has also included dinosaurs, Daredevil, and Ghost Rider, while it has also been revealed that Robert Downey Jr. could've had a cameo – if not for the Doctor Doom casting.

"I mean, look, we would've loved to have Downey. But, at the same time, I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he's about to come back in this different character," shared co-writer Rhett Reese. "So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn't make sense."

