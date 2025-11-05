Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson suspiciously tells everyone to "ignore the wig" in latest photo and we're convinced it's confirmation she will return in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday may include a who's who of iconic Marvel actors past and present, but one name was conspicuously absent from the line of chair-based casting announcements back in March: Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson.

A recent photo posted on Larson's social media, however, has reignited hopes that Carol Danvers will be back to aid Earth's Mightiest Heroes once more in their battle against Robert Downey Jr'.s Doctor Doom.

Larson's Instagram Stories – posted below on Twitter for posterity – shows the actor voting in the recent midterm elections in the US, but covering a blonde wig with a hoodie. Even Larson's caption, 'Ignore the wig', seems suspicious.

Brie Larson in a newly shared photo! 👀“Ignore the wig!! 🤫” pic.twitter.com/sfi8YKdcR5November 5, 2025

Captain Marvel last appeared in The Marvels alongside Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau's Photon. Her other post-Avengers: Endgame MCU appearances include the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings post-credits scene and the finale of Ms. Marvel. Larson also voiced the characters on multiple occasions in animated anthology series What If…? on Disney Plus.

With so many characters already a part of Avengers: Doomsday (you can see the full cast list here), it stands to reason that some heroes – and villains – may not make the cut or will be held off until Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Having said that, a pair of scheduling conflicts from Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany over the past 12 months has led fans to suggest that more cast members haven't yet been revealed yet. Could Captain Marvel also join the fray next year?

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.