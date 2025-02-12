Captain America star Anthony Mackie says he really wants to work with Chris Evans again amid Avengers: Doomsday rumors

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie really wants to work with Chris Evans again, whether that be on a new Avengers movie or another project. Speaking at the premiere of the latest Marvel movie, he was asked about rumors surrounding Evans returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and if he'd like to reunite.

"Of course, I mean Chris is my right hand so I love Chris," Mackie told Deadline. "I've told him, I just did a movie with him. He's just one of those guys that when he shows up, professionalism shows up, the opportunity to have fun and work on a diverse character shows up, and we work really well together. So I don't care whatever he shows up as, I just want him to be there."

Whether or not Evans will actually be coming back for the new Avengers movies is very much unconfirmed. There were reports last year that he'd been locked in for the new team-up movies directed by the Russo brothers. However, in a recent interview, the actor said he's actually retired and not coming back. Confused? Us too.

What we do know is that the Avengers movies begin filming very soon. In another interview with Deadline, Mackie confirmed: "We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars]. It’s going to be a full slate."

Alongside the Captain America 4 star, it's been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom. It's also expected that the new superhero teams in the MCU will also appear, including the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts* casts.

