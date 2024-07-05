Captain America 4 gets a fresh look, and it shows off Anthony Mackie's new suit perfectly

Anthony Mackie has shared a new look at Captain America 4, and it's perfect for showing off his new suit.

In the picture, which you can see below, Mackie's Sam Wilson stands proud as the new Cap. His suit – which we've seen before – is a muted red, blue, and white, less intense than Steve Rogers's old costume.

A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie) A photo posted by on

"Happy Birthday America!" Mackie captioned the picture, which was shared on Independence Day. "Have a great 4th, see you soon…"

Along with Mackie, the new movie also stars Harrison Ford as President Ross (stepping in for the late William Hurt), Liv Tyler, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez.

No trailer for the movie – officially titled Captain America: Brave New World – has been released just yet, but a first look was shared at CinemaCon. It saw Ford's Ross tasking the new Cap with forming a new Avengers, then people in the audience getting triggered to attack during a presentation given by the President at the White House.

"I'm very happy about [Brave New World]. It's a wonderfully directed movie by Julius Onah," Nelson, who is reprising his MCU role as the Leader, said recently. "I can tell you about my character that we did everything we could, and this was entirely supported by Marvel and I'm so grateful to Kevin Feige and [producer] Nate Moore for supporting this: they were on board 100% to do the character as practically as possible with an absence of digital stuff."

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.