Captain America 4 first look shows Harrison Ford tasking Anthony Mackie with starting a new Avengers – and Kevin Feige compares the movie to The Winter Soldier

The first look at Captain America 4 has arrived, and footage has also debuted behind closed doors at CinemaCon.

The official first look photos come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, and they show Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson with that iconic shield in hand, as well as the new Cap facing off with Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross, who is now the President of the United States.

Although, contrary to expectations, it sounds like Ross and Cap aren't actually at odds. Instead, the footage shows that Ross actually seems to admire Sam, and gives him the job of reforming the Avengers. But, per Deadline, Sam does wonder what might happen if they disagree on managing the heroes – so it's not all smooth sailing.

See Anthony Mackie officially headline his own 'Captain America' movie opposite Harrison Ford in EW's exclusive first look at 'Brave New World.' https://t.co/FLAEc9PWe8April 12, 2024 See more

First look at Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie in CAPTAIN AMERICA 4: BRAVE NEW WORLDHarrison Ford is playing General Ross!(via EW) #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/zKFCMAh3ubApril 12, 2024 See more

Disaster strikes when, during a presentation at the White House being given by Ross, some in the room, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, are triggered to attack Ross and the rest of the crowd. Ross, though, punches his assailant in the face – we'd expect nothing less from a character played by Harrison Ford.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage ended with Ross saying to Sam, "You're not Steve Rogers," and Sam responding, "I'm not."

If all that wasn't enough, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also compared the film to one of the MCU's best: Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Per THR, Feige said Captain America 4 would follow the tradition of The Winter Soldier as a grounded action thriller.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters February 14, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.