Agatha All Along creator says the finale was never about killing Agatha, but her "next phase" in the MCU: "There's more to explore with Agatha as a ghost. Get ready"

Agatha is dead – but that's not the end for Westview's resident troublesome witch. Having re-emerged as a ghost in the Agatha All Along ending, it appears she's set for a stint as a meddling supernatural partner for Billy (Joe Locke) in his search for brother Tommy.

Now, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer has teased that there's more to come from Kathryn Hahn's Marvel character.

"It wasn’t about killing off the character," Schaeffer told Marvel's official website of the decision to make Agatha's current afterlife-dodging predicament fall more in line with her Marvel Comics counterpart. "It was about the evolution of this character: What is her next phase?"

Schaeffer adds, "I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost. Get ready."

Previously, Schaeffer was a little less committal when it came to Agatha's future, only suggesting that fans are meant to "expect more" of Agatha and Billy in the MCU.

"I can't speak to the direct hand-off to the Vision show," Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly, "But I think that people are meant to expect more of Billy and Agatha somewhere in the MCU. I don't know what's going on with that show, and I just wish them well. I love Paul Bettany so deeply, and I can't wait to see what they do."

The Vision show is filming next year according to star Paul Bettany. Whether Agatha and Billy remain in the picture is unclear, though it could also all revolve around the missing Scarlet Witch. Last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Schaffer said she was instructed by Marvel to use the word 'gone', not dead, when referring to Wanda. Could a wholesome family reunion – with a ghostly plus-one – be on the cards?

