After filming The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4 back-to-back, Tom Holland knows his limits – and plans to take a break from acting: "You can't do your best work when you're burnt out"

Just looking at his IMDb page is tiring, so it's no surprise The Odyssey and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is planning to take some time off in the near future.

Speaking to GQ UK, Holland opened up about his ability to occasionally go on acting breaks and recharge his batteries.

"I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go. You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out," Holland said.

"What I've learnt is that it's important to set boundaries – to be mindful about overworking. I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see."

A busy year is putting it mildly. Holland has wrapped filming on Christopher Nolan's historical epic The Odyssey. He has also just begun shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the streets of Glasgow.

Now, the mention of 2027 rather than 2026 might raise some eyebrows. Holland will, of course, be on several press tours next year to accompany those releases (both hit cinemas in July 2026), but there's also the small matter of Avengers: Secret Wars closing in.

As of writing, Holland isn't listed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, so it stands to reason he could be a part of the follow-up, though filming dates for that are currently unknown. Watch this space – before Tom Holland puts his feet up for a well-earned rest in 2027, that is.

