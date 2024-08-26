The Rings of Power Galadriel actor thinks she and Sauron share a psychic link: "There is some sort of cosmic connection"

The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark says she agrees with Sauron actor Charlie Vickers’ theory that Galadriel and the Dark Lord are connected by their psyche, which could put her in terrible danger in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 .

"I'd agree with him, I think there is," Clark tells GamesRadar+ of Vickers’ psychic connection theory. "They're both magical, powerful beings, and I think there is something lonely to existing in that kind of sphere that they both are in. But yeah, there is some sort of cosmic connection, which I've heard Charlie mention a few times. I was like 'Nice, I like that'. Yeah, and it will go on for 1000s and 1000s of years."

Vickers, who plays Halbrand in season 1 and will take on more of Sauron ’s guises including his fairer form Annatar in season 2, told GamesRadar+ of this hunch back at San Diego Comic-Con this year. "I think they’re connected, if not by proximity then by their psyche," Vickers explains. "They’re higher beings so I’m sure it runs deeper than being in the same place together."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As we know, Galadriel was fooled by her newfound friend Halbrand, who was later unmasked as her arch-nemesis Sauron at the end of season 1. Looking forward to season 2, we expect to see the elf driven by vengeance because of this betrayal. something that Clark thinks also links the two. "It's terrible to have misjudged someone as Galadriel did with him," says Clark. "So I think that also kind of binds her to him, because she doesn't make mistakes like that, and he'll forever be the person who deceived her and tricked her."

But as well as seeking revenge, it appears that Galadriel may also feel emotionally scarred from Halbrand's deceitful trick. "I think there's something really interesting about the fact that even though she knows now that Halbrand is Sauron, there's a sense of loss there," adds new Adar actor Sam Hazeldine. "She sort of has a hole where Halbrand once was even though she was deceived, it's really kind of twisted and dark and interesting."

From the most recent The Rings of Power season 2 trailer, it looks like frenemies Galadriel and orc lord Adar will team up to face the Dark Lord. Who knows, maybe between them they might be able to slow Sauron down in his tracks. But we all know the Lord of the 20 Rings will rise once again.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 hits Prime Video on August 29.