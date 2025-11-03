One Piece season 3 taps award-winning Broadway star to play fan favorite theatrical assassin Mister 2

Season 2 of Netflix's live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's global smash hit manga and anime One Piece is still a few months from release, but planning has already begun on season 3, with Tony Award winning Broadway star Cole Escola cast as fan favorite character Mister 2 (per Deadline).

Escola is best known for their award winning play Oh, Mary!, which they wrote and starred in as Mary Todd Lincoln. Escola's turn as Mister 2 seems incredibly appropriate, given that the villain is known for being theatrical - something a renowned Broadway star is likely to nail. In the show, Mister 2 will be portrayed as non-binary to reflect Escola's own identity.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he travels the world building an eccentric clue in search of a mythical treasure, known as the One Piece, which will crown him as the Pirate King. The main cast is rounded out by Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The Netflix series has proved to be a hit among fans and critics alike, with the live-action One Piece garnering praise for its overall faithful adaptation of its source material, unlike some attempts to bring popular anime into live action.

One Piece season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026. No release date for season 3 has been set. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.