One Piece first reactions say Netflix show is a faithful adaptation full of epic action

Netflix’s ambitious adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga of the same name has landed some glowing first reactions.

The show follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore fantastical worlds in search of the ultimate treasure. Told across 10 episodes in its first season, we follow the crew of Straw Hats as they sail the high seas in its first live-action adaptation. According to those who’ve seen the first episodes of the show, it’s a pretty faithful recreation of the long-running manga too.

"I've seen Netflix's One Piece and can confirm it does the source material justice and then some," wrote ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine. "I think anime fans and newcomers to the Grand Line will be surprised at what the show has to offer. This is NOT Cowboy Bebop, cannot stress that enough."

Meanwhile, The Illuminerdi critic Kevin Fenix tweeted: "I hope everyone likes it as much as I do. IMHO, #OnePieceNetflix is a way better way to get into #OnePiece than watching the anime is."

Megan Peters from Comicbook.com kept her cards close to her chest, tweeting: "The news is out. I've seen Netflix's 'One Piece', and while I cannot say much, I can say this before all my coverage goes live: I've watched season one several times now. It is *good* good."

Crunchyroll's Daniel Dockery was similarly restrained, teasing simply: "I can't say much (and I'll be writing a ton about it later,) but I've seen the live-action 'One Piece' in its entirety and y'all? It's good."

"ONE PIECE was pretty awesome & pretty faithful to the anime," added critic Rama Tampubolon. "With lots of fan-service moments that’ll get you geekin’ out! Funny, playful, action-packed & exciting!"

Finally, writer @WildeePatrol added: "As someone who has become much more familiar with the anime in the past year I have to say I was pleasantly surprised to see the series brought to life with so much love. The scale of this show is VAST and so much dedication was put into just about every aspect of it."

For more on One Piece, check out our exclusive interviews with all of the cast, including Mackenyu speaking about Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd on Nami, and Iñaki Godoy on getting stretchy as Monkey D. Luffy.

One Piece releases on Netflix on August 31. Why not check out our list of the 50 best Netflix shows to watch right now while you wait?