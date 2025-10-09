Minecraft movie sequel release date set for 2027

The sequel for A Minecraft Movie now has a release date. Revealed on social media alongside a teaser poster for the film, the Minecraft sequel has been set for a July 23, 2027 release date - the same day that the recently announced Simpsons movie sequel will land in theaters.

Here's the poster:

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9myRslRG4cOctober 9, 2025

It seems there will be something of a summer sequel showdown, though it's likely each film will attract slightly different audiences. A Minecraft Movie definitely skewed somewhat young, making it a surprise favorite among families who saw the movie in theaters while also attending special audience participation screenings, boosting the film to nearly a billion dollars at the box office on a budget of around $150 million.

The film became something of a surprise smash, capitalizing on the immense popularity of the now-classic world-building game. A sequel was quickly announced to be in development, and now details are finally starting to trickle in.

It's unclear how many members of the cast of the first film, which included Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks among others, may be returning. It's also unclear exactly what the plot will be, or if the sequel will pick up threads from the story of the first Minecraft movie.

As a game, Minecraft has nearly 200 million active players, making it one of the most popular current games, and a contender for one of the most popular games of all time. Gameplay centers on building and adventuring in a world of blocks that allows players to create their own world while experiencing the environment of Minecraft.

While we wait for the sequel to A Minecraft Movie, stay up to date on all the Minecraft news you need to know.