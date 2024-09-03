Anya Taylor Joy wants to play Elsa in a live-action Frozen for the sweetest reason

Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy may be ditching fire and action for the Disney fairytale as she reveals she wants to play Ice Queen Elsa in a possible live-action Frozen movie for the sweetest reason.

"I think Frozen would be pretty great," said Taylor Joy in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong , when asked about her dream Disney role. "It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party."

But, aside from the cool icy powers, the star had the most wholesome reason for choosing that role. "All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa,'" added The Queen’s Gambit actor. "That would be pretty sick."

However, the star actually already threw her hat in the Disney ring back in 2014 for the Sleeping Beauty spin-off Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie as the sorceress. Taylor-Joy auditioned for the role of young Maleficent, but the part went to Fallout’s Ella Purnell instead.

It looks like this hasn't deterred her from another Disney movie, or even a musical for that matter, as she added, "I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me."

Although a Frozen live-action remake is yet to be announced, there is a chance it could happen as the studio has brought many of its original Disney princess tales to love such as Cinderella , Beauty and the Beast, and last year’s The Little Mermaid . The next live-action flick to hit screens is Snow White starring The Hunger Games’ Rachel Zegler as the fairest of them all, which releases in March 2025.

Next up for Taylor-Joy, the star is heading back to Netflix four years after the success of The Queens Gambit to lead the dark comedy series How to Kill Your Family. Based on the best-selling novel saga by Bella Mackie, the eight-part series will follow Taylor-Joy as disgruntled lovechild Grace as she plots revenge against her runaway rich dad and his family.

