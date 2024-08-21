4 years after the success of The Queen's Gambit, Furiosa star is returning to Netflix for a major new thriller series

Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in an upcoming Netflix thriller adaptation of popular novel series How to Kill Your Family.

The streamer announced the casting on Twitter writing, "Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as murderous Grace Bernard, protagonist extraordinaire in How To Kill Your Family." See the full tweet below.

The eight-episode series is based on the best-selling dark comedy book saga by Bella Mackie which looks at class, family, love, and murder. The novel series follows anti-hero and disgruntled lovechild Grace as she plots revenge against her rich dad who abandoned her and his family.

It sounds as though the series will follow the same premise as the novel, revolving around Grace and her complicated relationship with her billionaire father who denies her existence. Tudum reports, "When her mother dies and Grace is rejected by the people who should love her, she transforms her anger into something useful — killing off her estranged extended family via morbidly creative means."

In an interview with Tudum, Taylor-Joy said, "As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team" adding, "I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier."

Taylor-Joy’s last Netflix venture was the highly successful '50s chess drama The Queen’s Gambit where she played orphaned child prodigy turned world champ Beth Harmon. Now, The Menu star will swap playing a complex chess champion for a layered vengeful killer.

How to Kill Your Family is written for the screen by Extraordinary creator Emma Moran and produced by Killing Eve’s Sid Gentle Films Ltd. For now, Taylor-Joy is the only cast member announced right now. The series does not have a release date at this time.

