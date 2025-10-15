When is The Black Phone 2 on streaming? Speculation on the potential Peacock release date

When is The Black Phone 2 on streaming? The much-anticipated horror sequel is scaring its way into cinemas in just a few days time, but perhaps you'd rather watch it at home. Well, read on to find out how, where, and when you'll be able to do just that...

Set four years after the events of the original Black Phone movie, the new film catches up with Finney Blake (Mason Thames), who is still dealing with the trauma of his kidnapping at the hands of the Grabber (Ethan Hawke). When his sister Gwen begins to have visions, Finney realizes that the horror isn't quite over yet.

Sounds pretty scary – and no doubt some of you would rather scream your heart out at home. So, when is The Black Phone 2 hitting streaming? The truth is, we don't have a firm date yet. That said, we can make an informed guess, based on previous release patterns. Scroll on down to find out more...

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In the immediate future the only place you'll be able to see The Black Phone 2 is in theaters. Don't worry, though, you won't have too long to wait...

Before the film hits streaming, it will get a PVOD release, where the film is made available to rent and buy on digital platforms. Blumhouse tend to be fairly quick to put their movies on PVOD platforms. Both this year's Wolf Man and M3GAN 2.0 were made available to rent and buy just 18 days after their theatrical release dates. If The Black Phone 2 follows suit then we can probably expect the movie to hit digital platforms on November 4.

After the PVOD release, there will probably be a gap of a couple of months before it hits streaming. As The Black Phone 2 is a Universal film it will make its streaming debut on Peacock. Looking to recent Blumhouse horror releases also suggests a pretty clear release date.

This year's Wolf Man started streaming on April 18, 91 days after its theatrical release, while M3GAN 2.0 started streaming 92 days after it came out in cinemas. With all that in mind, we predict that The Black Phone 2 will be streaming on Peacock on January 16, 2026.

The Black Phone 2 arrives in theaters on October 17. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.