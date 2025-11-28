The first Strangers: Chapter 3 trailer is here, reminding us that they actually did make three of these films

The first trailer for The Strangers - Chapter 3 is here, and it is in fact one of the trailers of all time for one of the movie series ever. The film is the final chapter in director Renny Harlin's Strangers trilogy, a reboot of the original 2008 The Strangers.

Here's the trailer:

THE STRANGERS – CHAPTER 3 (2026) Official Teaser - Madelaine Petsch, Gabe Basso, Ema Horvath - YouTube Watch On

The Strangers - Chapter 1 was released on May 17, 2024, followed by The Strangers - Chapter 2 on September 26, 2025. Both films received fairly dismal critical reception, with audiences mostly skipping them in theaters. Despite the diminishing returns, Lionsgate is moving forward with the final film in the trilogy - probably because all three movies were shot simultaneously, with the footage already in the can.

"We, of course, shot them on top of each other and mixed up, like movies are always made. But we had to keep in mind that this is one story arc," Harlan stated around the time of the release of his first Strangers film. "It is one 4.5-hour movie, and the first movie is a first act. It sets up the characters and the terror and the Killers and our main character, who will survive the first movie, but then go on a journey for the next two."

It seems unlikely that The Strangers will get the Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair treatment, with all three films cut together in one long epic. But you never know.