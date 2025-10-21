Despite this year's horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2 scoring a measly 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, number 3 is still on the way and its first teaser is already here

Not even one month after The Strangers: Chapter 2 hit screens, the third and final movie in the Strangers trilogy has debuted its first trailer, and it looks bloody.

The new teaser, which is actually The Strangers: Chapter 2's post-credit scene that has found its way onto YouTube, opens with Madelaine Petsch's final girl Maya sitting in a car with Sheriff Rotter. "I know where they are," says Maya, to which the Sheriff flashes a creepy smile. The rest of the video shows the killers causing havoc in a shady motel, with Scarecrow, aka Man in the Mask, cutting a girl's leg off. Watch the clip below.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

However, the most interesting part is that Maya is also in the hotel room, standing alongside the killers, wearing Pin-up Girl's mask. Does this mean that Maya is now a Stranger herself? We don't think so, as if you look closely, Maya's hands are tied with rope, meaning that she is probably being forced to watch the Strangers murder one of their victims as some type of punishment.

Directed by Deep Blue Sea's Renny Harlin, The Strangers: Chapter 1 introduced us to Maya and her boyfriend Ryan, who stay in a rural cabin after their car breaks down, only to become tormented by a trio of masked assailants. The 'Strangers' kill Ryan, but the final girl manages to escape.

In The Strangers: Chapter 2, the trio learn that Maya is still alive and returns to finish the job. But Maya is determined to unmask the assailants and get her revenge. However, in The Strangers: Chapter 3, it looks like Maya is more entangled in the Strangers' world than ever. The synopsis reads, "Maya faces the masked intruders one last time – uncovering chilling secrets that turn survival into a reckoning."

The clip arrives just weeks after The Strangers: Chapter 3's predecessor pretty much flopped at the box office. The sequel managed to earn $14,638,366 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This isn't bad considering the horror movie had a budget of $8.5 million. However, The Strangers: Chapter 1 pulled in $48.2 million worldwide, meaning the sequel definitely saw a decline.

Critics are not big fans of the trilogy either, as the first movie debuted to 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the sequel slipped to 14%. This is a far cry from Bryan Bertino's original 2008 movie The Strangers, which is in turn based on a French film titled Them. The Strangers follows a similar premise to The Strangers Chapter 1.

Alongside Petsch, The Strangers also stars Richard Brake, Rachel Shenton, George Young, Kyle Breitkopf, Janis Ahern, Krystal Ellsworth, Pablo Sandstrom, Brian Law, Leo Petrus, Joel Labelle, Nola Wallace, Stephanie Aubertin, and Jake Cogman.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to new horror movies coming your way very soon.