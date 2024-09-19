New horror movie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score gets a creepy new trailer featuring Hugh Grant as you've never seen him before

Hugh Grant’s upcoming horror movie Heretic has unveiled yet another trailer, and whilst this one is only a minute long, it gives us a better look at Grant’s Jigsaw-like sadistic homeowner.

The trailer opens with 'The Air That I Breathe' by The Hollies playing in the background whilst the camera pans to a framed picture of a young Grant alongside a number of various religious artefacts. In the rest of the clip, we see Grant’s villain setting up what looks like various traps around his house, even going as far as to build a model of the home and write 'Belief' and 'Disbelief' on two doors as it was an escape room of sorts. All the while, two young female missionaries are on the way to his house. We can only imagine what horror lies ahead for them there. Watch the full trailer below.

Heretic | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

As well as being utterly creepy and off-putting, the new teaser gives us a better idea of what Grant’s villain Mr Reed will be getting up to. The synopsis reads: "Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse." But from the new clip, we can see that Reed’s attack was somewhat premeditated as he is setting up his traps and has The Book of Mormon ready to go before the missionaries even step foot on his property.

Those who have had the chance to see the movie have been raving about the new A24 flick, especially when it comes to Grant’s performance. Although it's a month before its release, Heretic has already made a good impression with critics, stirring up steller first reactions a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Heretic comes from filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods best known for writing A Quiet Place and directing Haunt. The cast also includes Elle McKinnon, Stephanie Lavigne, Elle Young, River Codack, Haylie Hansen, and Carolyn Adair.

Heretic releases November 15 in the US and hits UK cinemas on November 21. For more, see our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way.