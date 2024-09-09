Hugh Grant's new horror movie gets rave first reactions saying the star's performance is "one of the best of his career"

A24's upcoming horror movie Heretic has had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and first reactions to the strange Hugh Grant starrer are officially in.

"Heretic was absolutely BRILLIANT! One of the most intelligent horror films I’ve seen. The film breezes along, with the suspense hooking you from the beginning & not letting go," says Lauren Bradshaw . "The ideas this film challenges paired with its great technical work just blew me away, loved every second," adds Aryan P .

Many viewers are praising Grant’s performance, with Brian Rowe calling it "chilling, menacing," and "one of the best of his career." Awards Radar’s Joey Magidson echoes, "Hugh Grant gives one of his best and most committed performances in Heretic," while The Cinema Dispatch’s Hunter Friesen adds, "Hugh Grant weaponizes his charm to its full extent."

Aside from the stellar cast, audience members have been celebrating the movie’s genre-bending themes and off-beat style. "My word, I loved every minute of Heretic even when it went full Looney Toons and turned into an episode of Sherlock," said Empire City Box Office . Check out more reactions below.

#HERETIC is a mighty impressive performance showcase. Yup, it is just as much fun watching Hugh Grant veer hard into dark and twisted territory as you’d hope. Sophie Thatcher continues to be one of my favorite genre headliners. Her ferocity is top tier — as always. Chloe East… pic.twitter.com/PfnxsNVMyRSeptember 9, 2024

#Heretic: Tense with a captivating storyline. Hugh Grant is totally bonkers, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are a captivating duo. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/x3n4JTjuGESeptember 9, 2024

HERETIC is absolutely bonkers. I don't think a movie has fascinated me so much in a long time with its ideas on religion and belief. Evil Hugh Grant is unsurprisingly amazing. Should've played at Midnight Madness.🔥Full review soon @HollywoodHandle.#A24 #TIFF2024 #Heretic pic.twitter.com/n6hTr4PvNgSeptember 9, 2024

I truly think Scott Beck and Bryan Woods should be in the awards conversation for Best Original Screenplay for #Heretic. It is genius how the script perfectly balances humor, terror, and dogma. I am going to be thinking about this film for a long time. #TIFF2024September 9, 2024

Heretic stars Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher and Disney star Chloe East as Mormon Sisters who get the shock of their life when they come face to face with Grant’s crazy villain who invites them in on the premise of wanting to have a religious debate. The movie comes from filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, best known for writing A Quiet Place and directing Haunt.

The official synopsis from A24 reads: "Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse."

The cast of Heretic also includes Elle McKinnon, Stephanie Lavigne, Elle Young, River Codack, Haylie Hansen, and Carolyn Adair, although it looks like the movie will predominantly focus on the two missionaries and their illusive new patron. For more on Heretic, you can watch the full trailer here.

