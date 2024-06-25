A Quiet Place writers' new horror movie starring Hugh Grant unveils its first trailer

Two missionaries get more than they bargained when they knock on Hugh Grant's door in the creepy first trailer for new A24 horror movie Heretic.

Written and directed by A Quiet Place scribes Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, the film also stars Chloe East, who was last seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher. The scary flick marks a reunion of sorts after the duo worked with Thatcher on their Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman.

"Are you interested in learning more about the Church of Jesus Christ?" East asks Grant's mysterious Mr. Reed in Heretic's debut teaser, which you can watch above, before he ushers the young women inside.

After some polite chit-chat about spirituality and the power of religion, things take a turn when Thatcher's character quietly notices that a candle on Reed's coffee table is blueberry pie-scented, which likely means that the pie he's supposedly gone to check on in the oven is... well... non-existent.

Spooked, she tries to leave, but the pair begin to panic when they realize the front door is locked. What follows looks to be a twisted game of cat-and-mouse, as Grant's characters tests the girls' faith in increasingly dark ways.

Outside of horror, Beck and Woods' credits include action-packed sci-fi 65, which sees a futuristic Adam Driver fight a bunch of dinosaurs. This week, the pair are set to release A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel that explores how the franchise's sound-sensitive alien antagonists landed on Earth – and ravaged New York City. Djimon Hounsou, Denis O'Hare, Joseph Quinn, and Lupita Nyong'o star.

As for A24, the distributor will also roll out the likes of MaXXXine, The Front Room, and A Different Man over the coming months.

Heretic releases in US theaters on November 15. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.