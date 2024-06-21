First MaXXXine reactions call the A24 film an "'80s horror take on Once Upon a Time"

The first reactions to Ti West's MaXXXine have arrived – thanks to a surprise screening in Los Angeles.

Fans who were seated for a screening of Pearl were surprised with not only an early screening of MaXXXine, but a Q&A from Ti West and star Lily Collins. The final installment in West's trilogy takes place six years after the events of X, with a now Hollywood-based Maxine doing whatever it takes to achieve her dreams and make herself a legitimate movie star.

The cast includes Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Michelle Monaghan, Sophie Thatcher, and Bobby Canavale.

"MaXXXine rules. My favorite entry in the XXX trilogy," tweeted Fandom writer Lon Harris. "A glorious, epic salute to the history of cinematic LA sleaze in all of its forms, like an '80s horror take on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. A few of the loudest pops I've heard from a theater audience in a while."

"So I saw MaXXXine today at the vista and I can tell you guys it was a pretty good movie," one Twitter user wrote. "I felt like I was holding my breath for like pretty much the whole movie."

"Y’all know how much I love 80’s b-movies. MaXXXine pays homage to those films I love so much. What a rad fucking film!" said another.

"Just like the first two films, MaXXXine is oozing with reverence and enthusiasm for cinema, and the evolution of it. The assured quality of West’s filmmaking continues to wow me. Mia Goth also continues to deliver exquisite work," wrote Collider's Perri Nemrioff. "It doesn’t take long for her to take your breath away with her performance in this one. She’s also surrounded by a rather large supporting ensemble and I couldn’t believe how many of them make such a big impression, especially when some only get mere minutes of screen time."

"MaXXXine is a BLAST! Mia Goth is powerhouse perfection. Kevin Bacon in sleazeball mode (seersucker suit & gold grin). Leans full tilt into De Palma & Friedkin inspos, paying homage to slashers & video nasties. Houses the best use of 'St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion)'" said Variety's Courtney Howard.

MaXXXine hits theaters on July 3. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2024 and beyond.