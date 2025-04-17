New video game adaptation Until Dawn lands positive first reactions, calling the horror movie "a meta horror blast"

One of the most exciting upcoming video game movies, Until Dawn, has landed its first set of reactions, and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

Following private screenings of Until Dawn, critics are raving over what is already being called the horror movie of the year. And although we are still waiting on official reviews for the movie to drop, those who have seen the film have already taken to social media to share their love for the horror game adaptation.

"Until Dawn movie is one of the most delightfully ingenious horror films of the year, doubling as a love letter to the genre," said Courtney Howard from Variety. "It slays all day, or rather, all night long. Thrills & kills galore!"

The Hashtag Show’s Junior Felix called the movie, "my surprise Horror film of the year," adding that the filmmakers have taken the game and turned it into "a gloriously bloody and gory film full of combustible scenes and funny moments. The deaths are fresh and the cast have incredible chemistry. This film is so much fun!"

GamesRadar+’s own writer Amy West writes: "If you're open to it deviating from the game, you're in for a great time with Until Dawn. Premise is super fun, with a likeable ensemble cast and tons of surprises, gags, and gnarly gore. Feels like a 2000s horror movie in the best way. I didn't want it to end."

Check out more reactions below.

So #UntilDawnMovie is undeniably the MOST horror film of the year. Chock full o’ creatures, beasties, creepy production design & an ensemble of game actors, the movie ingeniously capitalizes on the premise’s promise, & it’s a meta horror blast. You wanna see it with an audience! pic.twitter.com/kJtDzW87lRApril 17, 2025

#UntilDawnMovie: I had a BLAST. It plays a little fast and loose with the lore, but so much care is paid to the scares and kills, keeping them fresh and novel. Strong cast performances, slightly nostalgic ‘teens in trouble’ vibes. Solid FX. @ponysmasher nailed it.Review coming! pic.twitter.com/Iz5DMGhtS8April 17, 2025

Based on the popular horror game of the same name by Supermassive Games, the movie follows a group of young adults who head into a remote valley where their friend went missing one year earlier. But their search for answers gets cut short when a masked killer starts to murder them one by one, only for them to wake up the next day ready to relive the same fate but face different and more terrifying killers each time.

Directed by Lights Out’s David F. Sandberg, and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, Until Dawn stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare (who reprises his role from the game).